Watching

I am used to female cats being the protectors of the small beings. Whether it be children or animals, the females seem to have the maternal instinct. Enter Jenn.... who takes care of the kittens as if they were his own. Who taught them to use the litterbox today. Who keeps them corraled when they try to escape. Who watches my son from the window. He's an amazing kitten. We are so blessed to have him in our lives.