1 day more (and a funny tale)

We think our kitten, Jen, understands human language far better than most people would give him credit. Last night, I commented that he needs to be neutered after the new year. This morning, he left this in the litter box. Now, I'm not a great shake at hieroglyphics but this looks, to me, like he is begging us to think twice about taking away part of his manhood.