Ibis by lilhippiemama
358 / 365

Ibis

Of all the beauty surrounding me, there is nothing better than the natural world. This is my little ibis buddy, enjoying Hunter Springs with me.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
