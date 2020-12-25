Previous
Happy Christmas by lilhippiemama
359 / 365

Happy Christmas

Perfect day at Cooter Pond. We saw a great egret, a little blue heron and an alligator chilling in the sun. Even though the temps make today the coldest Christmas in 20 years, the skies are blue, the sun shining and the breezes gentle.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
98% complete

