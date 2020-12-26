Previous
Three Sisters Springs by lilhippiemama
Three Sisters Springs

Beautiful isn't a strong enough word. The manatees are such graceful giants. Their simple, slow movements put my soul at peace. The springs have an amazing calming effect on me. I wish I never had to leave.
