Disney Springs Christmas Tree Trail by lilhippiemama
Disney Springs Christmas Tree Trail

Its been three years since we have been down and gotten to do this. I really enjoyed the setup this year.... kind of like a scavenger hunt instead of a roped trail. We each picked a favorite tree too. Maybe good ideas for our future trees?
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Brit

@lilhippiemama
