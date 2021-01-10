Old Man Wrinkles

(Old picture) Today, our little old man went to his furever home. Sadly, I didn't get a single picture of him today. It was early, I was tired, and the last thing on my mind was grabbing my camera. I regret that. I regret not taking a second to snap one last picture. I regret not posing the kids with Michael one last time. I took his time with us for granted. Now, I won't have his warm little body curling up in my lap, uninvited. I won't have his little paw touching my cheek when he wants me to look at him. I won't hear his long, drawn out mews asking for breakfast. I am left with old pictures because I was in too much of a rush. Let me remember this and use it as my penance. Goodbye little man. I know you are in good hands that will take the time to cherish you.