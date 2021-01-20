Previous
Next
Weave by lilhippiemama
Photo 385

Weave

Tomorrow, I need to finish this project. Not because its needed yet but because I need to weave in these ends and attach to the amigurumi. *sigh* I will probably still be staring at this on Friday.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise