Previous
Next
Art from the heart by lilhippiemama
Photo 401

Art from the heart

My son is working on art concepts in school. Today's lesson was on form.... learning how to create 3-d shapes. So, of course, he made hearts for mama and his girlfriend.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise