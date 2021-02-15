Previous
Romeo and Juliette by lilhippiemama
Photo 411

Romeo and Juliette

Twin tabbies times three.... one set in the second litter, two sets in the third litter. Mama under house arrest until she can learn to stay socially distanced OR she gets on some reliable birth control.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
