Photo 413
Mid point of Mid winter break
My son is extremely sensitive to the cold. He spent the first few years of his life unable to go out in the snow because of his skin's hyper-reaction. We thought he was pretty much over it. This break has proven us to be very wrong.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
413
photos
1
followers
0
following
113% complete
View this month »
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
17th February 2021 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
red
,
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
winter
,
son
,
crochet
,
natural
,
reaction
