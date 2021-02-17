Previous
Next
Mid point of Mid winter break by lilhippiemama
Photo 413

Mid point of Mid winter break

My son is extremely sensitive to the cold. He spent the first few years of his life unable to go out in the snow because of his skin's hyper-reaction. We thought he was pretty much over it. This break has proven us to be very wrong.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise