Photo 427
My blue eyed girl
Juliette was loving getting to hear me sing praises to her today. And I love that they have hit the stage where I can photograph them without them running away.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
kitten
,
stripes
,
twin
,
tabby
,
inside
,
natural
Kathy B.
so cute!
March 4th, 2021
