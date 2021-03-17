Previous
Comp prep.... T-2 days by lilhippiemama
Comp prep.... T-2 days

St Patrick's Day and I get to do more comp prep. After this weekend, all the hard work will be worth it. Tomorrow may be even crazier but I know I can do this!
17th March 2021

Brit

@lilhippiemama
