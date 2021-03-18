Sign up
Photo 442
Competition ready
Tomorrow afternoon, my two will take the stage with their team FINALLY to begin the 2021 season!! Masks are ready, costumes are packed, soloists are tired..... and this mom is beyond excited to watch them do what they love!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
0
0
Brit
@lilhippiemama
442
photos
1
followers
0
following
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
18th March 2021 9:54pm
Tags
night
,
white
,
red
,
shoes
,
yellow
,
dance
,
bags
,
inside
,
natural
