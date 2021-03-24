Sign up
Photo 448
Fat Riley
Butterball kitten! He has the cutest little round belly which he shows off constantly. He isn't aggressive or a bully, just round. I'm finding that I think a chubby kitten is as irrestible as a chubby toddler belly.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
448
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
24th March 2021 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
kitten
,
grey
,
nap
,
tabby
,
inside
,
natural
