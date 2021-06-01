Previous
Next
Happy World Outlander Day by lilhippiemama
Photo 517

Happy World Outlander Day

Thirty years ago today, the world was introduced to Claire Beauchamp and Jamie Fraser. To say it hasn't been the same is an understatement. Thank you, Diana Gabaladon, for sharing your gift with us.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise