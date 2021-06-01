Sign up
Photo 517
Happy World Outlander Day
Thirty years ago today, the world was introduced to Claire Beauchamp and Jamie Fraser. To say it hasn't been the same is an understatement. Thank you, Diana Gabaladon, for sharing your gift with us.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
1st June 2021 7:02pm
Tags
book
,
white
,
scotland
,
inside
,
natural
,
jamie
,
graphic
,
pages
,
exile
,
outlander
