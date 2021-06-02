Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 518
Its June 2nd
Our last cool spring day, I imagine. Sitting in the rain before class, 60°, wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. I hope he enjoys the next week of 90° temps since we still haven't been able to get the pool set up for this season.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brit
@lilhippiemama
518
photos
1
followers
0
following
141% complete
View this month »
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
2nd June 2021 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
outside
,
rain
,
son
,
nintendo
,
natural
,
switch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close