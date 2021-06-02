Previous
Next
Its June 2nd by lilhippiemama
Photo 518

Its June 2nd

Our last cool spring day, I imagine. Sitting in the rain before class, 60°, wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. I hope he enjoys the next week of 90° temps since we still haven't been able to get the pool set up for this season.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise