Neon Spirit Day
Dance spirit week is always a blast! Tonight though was our very last class with Ms Sammy. While we will miss her terribly, we are so proud of her new ventures!
8th June 2021
365
SM-G960U
8th June 2021 7:33pm
outside
friends
dance
bright
teacher
spirit
neon
natural
dancer
