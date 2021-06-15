Sign up
Shardik Approved
What happens when Papa Bear hurts themselves before dress rehearsal (effectively canceling out the rest of their season)? You wear your mom's Shardik shirt for Baby Bear so you will always remember the face of your father. ;)
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
15th June 2021 1:51pm
black
nature
outside
brown
tower
daughter
bear
costume
natural
guardian
king-verse
shardik
