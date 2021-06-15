Previous
Next
Shardik Approved by lilhippiemama
Photo 531

Shardik Approved

What happens when Papa Bear hurts themselves before dress rehearsal (effectively canceling out the rest of their season)? You wear your mom's Shardik shirt for Baby Bear so you will always remember the face of your father. ;)
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise