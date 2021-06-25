Previous
First time by lilhippiemama
First time

My daughter left for a week long camping trip with her buddy today. Seven days without us.... she has never been away more than two nights. I hope she has a wonderful time. I'm going to miss her!!
Brit

@lilhippiemama
