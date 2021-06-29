Sign up
Photo 545
Summer Splash
Beautiful warm weather between rain showers means my son is enjoying full use of the pool to himself. Daughter comes home in less than 48 hours so he better keep enjoying himself while he can.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
0
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
29th June 2021 8:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
outside
,
pool
,
swimming
,
son
,
natural
,
float
