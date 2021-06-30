Sign up
Photo 546
Double Trouble
Howie and Aragon... male and female (we think)... one is super heavy, the other super light.... One is quiet, the other is loud... Both will grow to be stunning.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
30th June 2021 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
nature
,
blue
,
tabby
,
inside
,
natural
,
kittens
