Photo 569
Bug Bite Watch 2021
Ahh the time of year when we play "what bit my child". In this case, we aren't sure if its a bug bite or a swollen lymph node. Either is possible.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
Tags
red
,
nature
,
ear
,
son
,
bite
,
inside
,
natural
,
swelling
