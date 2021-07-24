Previous
Junior Curse by lilhippiemama
Junior Curse

Tongue in cheek joke.... until it stops being a joke. Like tonight when we were shut down for a 20 minute lightning delay that turned into a monsoon and a tornado warning. Fun times!
Brit

@lilhippiemama
