Photo 571
Never Let Go
Just a few more minutes.
Just a few more cuddles.
Just a few more dreams.
Just a few more purrs.
Just a bit more love.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
sleep
,
kitten
,
grey
,
tabby
,
inside
,
natural
,
catnap
