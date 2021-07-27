Mocking

Someone decided to laugh at this picture tonight. Someone who feels so small and cold felt the need to laugh at a boy who is clearly having the time of his life. I feel sorry for whoever you are. I feel sorry that you cannot express yourself except by mocking a child. I feel sorrow that you are so unhappy with yourself that the only way to make yourself feel good is by laughing at another. My son doesn't care if you laugh at him. He is secure enough in his person to be happy doing what he loves. And someday, I think he will make an outstanding young man because he knows that females aren't objects but fellow friends.