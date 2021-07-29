Sign up
Photo 575
My What Big Eyes You Have
Little Survivor has come so far in her seven weeks. And now she is starting to cuddle! I knew we could win that sweet face over given enough time and patience.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
576
photos
1
followers
0
following
157% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
29th July 2021 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
eyes
,
kitten
,
stripes
,
grey
,
inside
,
natural
,
catherine
