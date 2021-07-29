Previous
Next
My What Big Eyes You Have by lilhippiemama
Photo 575

My What Big Eyes You Have

Little Survivor has come so far in her seven weeks. And now she is starting to cuddle! I knew we could win that sweet face over given enough time and patience.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise