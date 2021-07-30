Previous
Friday Night Games by lilhippiemama
Friday Night Games

We needed a family night badly. Thankfully, Clue and four hours of song games made tonight fly by! Up next, the company meeting tomorrow morning followed by another round of song lyrics. I think this may be our best weekend this year.
Brit

@lilhippiemama
