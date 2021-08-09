Sign up
Photo 586
Fundraising
And not for us this time. We helped a fellow teammate out and bought some yummy popcorn that wasn't supposed to arrive until August 31. Imagine our shock when we got it today!!
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
0
0
Brit
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
Tags
black
,
white
,
sepia
,
popcorn
,
bright
,
inside
,
natural
,
fundraiser
