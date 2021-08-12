Sign up
Photo 589
Donuts for Dancers
I absolutely love that our studio does this for the kids near the end of company camp. The new members, young and old, were so super excited to have donuts and juice waiting for them at the studio today.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Brit
@lilhippiemama
white
sprinkles
chocolate
plastic
donuts
cups
inside
natural
