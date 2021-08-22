Previous
Meet Martha Washington by lilhippiemama
My young friend loves cicadas and presidents. She has quite the collection of cicadas at her house. I was blessed to find this one in the pool today. I will be bringing Martha to her new home very soon.
Brit

@lilhippiemama
