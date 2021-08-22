Sign up
Photo 598
Meet Martha Washington
My young friend loves cicadas and presidents. She has quite the collection of cicadas at her house. I was blessed to find this one in the pool today. I will be bringing Martha to her new home very soon.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
0
0
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
Tags
nature
,
green
,
blue
,
outside
,
wings
,
natural
,
net
,
cicada
,
carapace
