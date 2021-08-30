Previous
Summer Goals by lilhippiemama
Summer Goals

All my son wanted to do this summer was beat Breath of the Wild. And today, t- some odd hours before school starts, he did it!
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Brit

@lilhippiemama
