Photo 607
First Day of School
Welcome back to the crazy world of school days. One off to junior high school.... another off to a new year of elementary. Red carpet welcomes, friends in class, new routines... let's start the year on a positive note.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
0
0
Brit
@lilhippiemama
607
photos
1
followers
0
following
166% complete
View this month »
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960U
Taken
31st August 2021 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
red
,
outside
,
school
,
craft
,
carpet
,
son
,
natural
,
classmates
