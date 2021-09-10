Previous
Championship Weekend by lilhippiemama
Championship Weekend

What a wild Friday night! These two teams battled against each other into extra innings. I am so proud of my son for not crying when his team lost this year. Instead, he is happy that his sister's team is advancing one more game.
