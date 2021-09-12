Sign up
Photo 618
"Fond" Farewells
Well, its over. Another season of USPBL dancing is in the books. I feel very ambivalent knowing we are done with Jimmy John's for another year. About the same as my children feel about another Unicorn victory.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
0
0
4
365
SM-G960U
12th September 2021 4:19pm
