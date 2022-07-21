Previous
Out and about by lily
Photo 2393

Out and about

We went into town and ended up at a rather posh restaurant - that always feels like a bit of a gamble with two little kids in tow. But we did great 👍🏻 and all had a lovely evening 😃
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Laerke Thorndal

@lily
Hi, my name is Lærke but when I’m not in Denmark I always go by Lily (Lilith being my middle name). I am born and...
