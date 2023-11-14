Xlendi

The weather was lovely again today, so we drove to Xlendi, had a walk along the water, feed the ducks (thank god they were there, we told Uma there would be ducks, and she was really keen on seeing them, and along the way we internally panicked a bit in case there would be no ducks 😂🙈), walked up the the hill and saw the cave - loads of great views! We can back down and had lunch at a restaurant right by the water, and Fiona had a great time playing at the beach with her stuffed dog. Beautiful day out.

Yesterday we finally found a storage place for our stuff, so that was a huge weight off our shoulders 😃