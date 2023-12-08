Previous
Prague - Christmas edition by lily
Photo 2493

Prague - Christmas edition

It is so crowded here! The locals are not friendly, and the weather is grey and cold. Also a lot of dog poo on the streets. Yeah, Prague is not really my cup of tea…
8th December 2023

