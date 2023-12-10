Previous
Fiona drew her toys by lily
Fiona drew her toys

Some of them new presents she got for our early Christmas, others are old favourites. She is really able to draw easily recognisable stuff now, like the resemblance of her eagle and stuffed toy dog is uncanny.
