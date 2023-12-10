Sign up
Photo 2495
Fiona drew her toys
Some of them new presents she got for our early Christmas, others are old favourites. She is really able to draw easily recognisable stuff now, like the resemblance of her eagle and stuffed toy dog is uncanny.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Laerke Thorndal
@lily
Hi, my name is Lærke but when I’m not in Denmark I always go by Lily (Lilith being my middle name). I am born and...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
10th December 2023 2:59pm
