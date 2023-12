Interesting encounter

We came upon a whole group of this adorable rodents today in Prague. They are called Nutria, and look a bit like a cross between a beaver and a rat, or maybe a capybara. They were so used to humans, and came up to us and stood on their hind legs and leaned on our legs! The kids loved it! Okay, I did too :D

I googled them when we got home and apparently they are a bit of a pest and not native to here, which of course is unfortunate. But they sure did brighten our day.