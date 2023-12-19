Previous
At the bird park by lily
At the bird park

I find it very hard to juggle my kids love of animals and them wanting to be close to them, and me wanting to bring them joy with the fact that I’m very much against wild animals in captivity being set up for human “fun”…
Laerke Thorndal

@lily
Hi, my name is Lærke but when I’m not in Denmark I always go by Lily (Lilith being my middle name). I am born and...
