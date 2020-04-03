Critical Thinking

Walt Disney is known for his specific approach to thinking. At first, he played a romantic person who generated the ideas out of one's mind. Then, he became a pessimist who criticized them. Eventually, he was a realist who considered all the constraints and chose the most suitable way for realization of the idea. At the beginning of the college life and this term, in particular, I reminded more a romantic person who succeeded at remaining the same till the end of the term. Though, my life has been altered by the new concepts, mainly the time management, diversity, communication, and the stress management.
The first insight that I had received this year was the realization of the time limits. The responsibilities gained bigger importance and the pressures increased accordingly. I had to face new challenges and be ready to address them. While learning about the time management, I discovered one important thing. I realized that all of us are given a certain period of time. In this regard, one should understand that it is the notion where everyone is equal. Basically, everyone has 24 hours per day and it is totally up to the person how to use them. Then, the priorities have changed. I realized that the time should be structured in accordance to my priorities. They serve as the lighthouses in everyday storms. From now on, I always adjust my daily routines to the priorities set at the beginning of the year.
The diversity and communications were the topics that were the most enriching and challenging at the same time. I have never thought about the importance of understanding the target audience of the product or the presentation. Nowadays, I understand that the audience should receive a primary focus. Because of this, the key decisions should be based on the information about the members of the audience. Indeed, there are various types of members which support the idea of the diversity. The same is with the customers and clients that are extremely diverse nowadays. In fact, it is actually cultivated by the manufactures and services delivering companies who try to suit the interests and meet the expectations of the wider audience. The workplaces became extremely contrasting due to the mixed teams and broad background. To deal with that, the new leaders have to improve their emotional intelligence and master their intercultural communication skills.
Another important insight refers to the stress management. Having finished this term, I have learned about the roots of the stress and the tools that could be employed for fighting it. I have also discovered that many psychical conditions are actually severely affected by stress. The best way to deal with the stress is to prevent it from occurring.
In the up-coming years, I plan to use all the ideas that have been gained during this term, including those that were not mentioned in this essay. In order to increase my chances for success, I am going to put more attention to the self-development exercises. I believe that the training as well as willpower will help me in this process. The training will be helpful for acquiring new skills while the second aspect will ensure that I remain concentrated on my goals. During this term, I have been exposed to the topics that are important for the survival in the real life. They include the ability to determine and live in accordance with the list of my priorities, to prevent stress situations, and to manage various issues through the collecting and analyzing the big data about the customers, employees, or partners. I am assured that received skill and knowledge will play a significant role when I start to master the skills in the community I will live in.
If the article was cognitive for you, proceed to read other articles on https://exclusive-paper.com/.
Most of the articles are written by Lily Johnson, a professional writer.