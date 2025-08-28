Previous
school started like 3 days ago by lilymaxwellseventhgradeyear
school started like 3 days ago

chat I lowk forgot... anyways its August 28 gng my ex js called me pretty??? like hello./
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

lily maxwell

@lilymaxwellseventhgradeyear
