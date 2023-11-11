Previous
Edi and Lincoln portrait by lincolngd
109 / 365

Edi and Lincoln portrait

Edith on her last major walk before going to be matched and undertake final training with her forever Mammy.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Lincoln

Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
