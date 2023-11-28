Previous
House Guest by lincolngd
114 / 365

House Guest

This is Austin. He is the latest dog to be sent for me to work with and “sort him out!!!!”

He is a young working Guidedog. After 3 months of working he just stopped, he will stay with me for a few months while he is thoroughly checked out to determine if there are any underlying health issues. If all ok after a rest of 3 weeks (maybe more) Guidedogs will reassess him to determine if he can still be a Guidedog or retrain as a buddy or other assistance dog if not he will become someone’s forever dog.

He is nice a little boisterous at times but so far looks like it will be fun having him stay...
Lincoln

