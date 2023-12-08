Previous
Yet another posed photo
Yet another posed photo

Austin went to the vet yesterday all looks good. Just need to get the results of his blood test. Notice the shaved patch on his right front leg.
8th December 2023

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
