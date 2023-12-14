Previous
Austin and me on the beach yesterday by lincolngd
121 / 365

Austin and me on the beach yesterday

Dad.. ...there must be a hundred pictures of me and another dog sat looking at the camera, usually on a wet surface surprised I don’t have piles!

Get me a selfie stick for Xmas and I’ll do the rest....

.....Ummm stick....
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
33% complete

