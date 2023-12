EDITH - PASSED

Wonderful news, Edith has passed and she is now a fully qualified Guidedog. The trainer says that she is the best match with her new owner that she has witnessed. They make a great team. Adore each other. Making a big difference to her new owners life and Edith gets all the attention she needs with daily walks in a rural environment.

She still sleeps overnight with "Lincoln" that is the toy in the picture named after yours truly!!