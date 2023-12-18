Previous
Not on!! by lincolngd
123 / 365

Not on!!

Look Austin, if we have to share a bed, head to head tail to tail fine, but this legs everywhere doesn’t work.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Lincoln

@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
33% complete

Photo Details

