Previous
123 / 365
Not on!!
Look Austin, if we have to share a bed, head to head tail to tail fine, but this legs everywhere doesn’t work.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
0
0
Lincoln
@lincolngd
Hi, I'm Lincoln. I am a Labrador Guide dog puppy. I moved in with my new Mammy and Daddy 31st October, i will live with...
123
photos
3
followers
0
following
33% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
18th December 2023 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
