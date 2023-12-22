Bah humbug!

Dad; yet another photo sat with another dog this time with scarf on, yes Christmas time again. It’s only a matter of time and yet again I’ll have to sit in front of the fire with that red hat on... oh so droll. Talking about hats what is it with that flat cap you have on? Surprised you haven’t swapped me for a whippet!... ...oh hang on!



Dad, I hear on social media that the in thing this year for grumpy old men....sorry the mature gentleman is a flat cap and mature yellow lab. Honest it really is a thing I think there was even a survey carried out by pupuniversity.paw



Phew I think I got away with that......